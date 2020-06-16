E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2020

An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth Allen. File image:Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

An F15 fighter jet landing at RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk similar to the one flown by US airman Kenneth Allen. File image:Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The wife of the US airman, based at RAF Lakenheath, has paid tribute to her late husband on social media, describing him as perfect.

Hannah Allen paid tribute to her husband Lt. Kenneth Allen, who died on Monday after the jet he was flying crashed in the North Sea.

Mr Allen, known by his wife at Kage, was named on Tuesday morning as the pilot involved in the accident.

Posts on Mrs Allen’s Facebook page showed that the couple had only recently got married before Mr Allen headed to the UK to join with the 48th Fighter Wing in February.

In a post Mrs Allen paid tribute to her husband saying she felt “beyond blessed to have loved him”.

Mrs Allen said: “He is gone.

“I’m shaking, I got a priesthood blessing and he told me Kage is so sorry.

“Typical Kage to apologize even though he shouldn’t.

“No words to express how shaken I am. Kage was perfect, never been treated with more love and respect in my life.

“He was my absolute best friend and man Christ needs hurry up and come back so I can be with Kage again.

“Thanks for all the messages. I love you all, Kage loves you all. He was so Christ like in how he cared for others. I feel beyond blessed to have loved him in this life and can’t wait to love him for eternity.”

