Prisoner denies escaping from Suffolk jail

Higgins has denied escaping Hollesley Bay Picture: MIKE PAGE

The trial of an inmate at a Suffolk prison accused of escape is expected to take place in August.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Kenneth Higgins who pleaded not guilty to escaping from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge on March 1 this year.

Higgins, 39, was serving an indeterminate sentence imposed at Preston Crown Court in April 2008 at the time of the alleged offence.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 12.

Higgins was remanded in custody.