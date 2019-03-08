Partly Cloudy

Prisoner denies escaping from Suffolk jail

PUBLISHED: 14:10 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 01 April 2019

Higgins has denied escaping Hollesley Bay Picture: MIKE PAGE

Higgins has denied escaping Hollesley Bay Picture: MIKE PAGE

The trial of an inmate at a Suffolk prison accused of escape is expected to take place in August.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Kenneth Higgins who pleaded not guilty to escaping from Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge on March 1 this year.

Higgins, 39, was serving an indeterminate sentence imposed at Preston Crown Court in April 2008 at the time of the alleged offence.

His trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing August 12.

Higgins was remanded in custody.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

