News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police searching for 15-year-old missing for more than a month

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:03 PM October 25, 2022
Kenny Mabuto has been missing for over one month and police believe he could be in the Colchester area

Kenny Mabuto has been missing for over one month and police believe he could be in the Colchester area - Credit: Northumbria Police

Police have widened the search for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a month.

Kenny Mabuto was reported missing by his family on September 20.

He is known to frequent the Newcastle area, but it is now believed he could be in the Colchester area.

According to Northumbria Police, it is known that he travelled by train from Central Station on Thursday, October 20.

Kenny is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build.

He has short, black hair, the middle of which is braided.

Anyone who has seen him should contact Northumbria Police on 101.


Colchester News

Don't Miss

A horse has died following a hit-and-run crash in Earl Soham

Horse dies and rider injured after hit-and-run crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sausage dog walk in SOuthwold 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk town's 'dune-flanked' beach named among best in England

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended for Suffolk

Norfolk Weather

Warning issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Norfolk and Suffolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Picture: Matt Cattermole/TD

Planning and Development

New covered market, cafe and business units set for spring opening

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon