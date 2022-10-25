Police searching for 15-year-old missing for more than a month

Kenny Mabuto has been missing for over one month and police believe he could be in the Colchester area - Credit: Northumbria Police

Police have widened the search for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a month.

Kenny Mabuto was reported missing by his family on September 20.

He is known to frequent the Newcastle area, but it is now believed he could be in the Colchester area.

According to Northumbria Police, it is known that he travelled by train from Central Station on Thursday, October 20.

Kenny is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build.

He has short, black hair, the middle of which is braided.

Anyone who has seen him should contact Northumbria Police on 101.



