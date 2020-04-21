E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Four fire crews battle blaze at Suffolk barn

PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 21 April 2020

Four fire crews have battled a blaze in a barn in Kenton, near Debenham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four fire crews have battled a blaze in a barn in Kenton, near Debenham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Four fire crews have spent the morning battling a fire at a barn in a mid Suffolk village.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Eye Road, Kenton, shortly after 8am.

A fire had started in a barn, built of wood, brick and steel, 30mx15m in size.

Engines from Framlingham, Stradbroke, Eye and Debenham attended.

Firefighters used jets and positive pressure ventilation to battle the fire, before calling a stop at 8.56am.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed no one was injured during the incident, although the cause of the fire is not yet known.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pubs will not reopen until Christmas warns Suffolk MP Poulter

An empty Cardinal Park in Ipswich. Will the restaurants be shut until Christmas? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight deaths linked to virus at Ipswich care homes as total in Suffolk rises to 23

Two residents at Asterbury Place have died after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ARCHANT

Four fire crews battle blaze at Suffolk barn

Four fire crews have battled a blaze in a barn in Kenton, near Debenham Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Town owner Evans on finishing the season, financial implications, new kits and why he has revealed season ticket renewal prices now

Ipswich Town have frozen season ticket prices for those renewing before May 7. Picture: ARCHANT

A price freeze, behind-closed-doors compensation, refunds and how to cancel - season ticket renewal questions answered

Portman Road is likely to be empty when football finally resumes, according to EFL boss Rick Parry Picture: PA SPORT
Drive 24