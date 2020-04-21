Four fire crews battle blaze at Suffolk barn
PUBLISHED: 09:30 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:30 21 April 2020
Four fire crews have spent the morning battling a fire at a barn in a mid Suffolk village.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene in Eye Road, Kenton, shortly after 8am.
A fire had started in a barn, built of wood, brick and steel, 30mx15m in size.
Engines from Framlingham, Stradbroke, Eye and Debenham attended.
Firefighters used jets and positive pressure ventilation to battle the fire, before calling a stop at 8.56am.
A spokesman for the fire service confirmed no one was injured during the incident, although the cause of the fire is not yet known.
