Kentwell Hall are seeking more volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:59 PM March 12, 2021    Updated: 2:17 PM March 12, 2021
Take a morning stroll at Kentwell Hall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Green-fingered volunteers are being called upon to help keep the immaculate grounds at Kentwell Hall, in Long Melford in good condition.

The volunteering programme at the iconic stately home launched in June 2020 and organisers are now hoping to expand it.

Volunteering co-ordinator Brenda Louw said: “On an average day there are between eight and 15 people come up. 

"We do a lot of weeding, propagating, pruning, minor construction stuff, mowing the grass and collecting seeds." 

She said the volunteers also benefit from the work. “Just to be outside with nature is amazing, there are so many different birds, you hear crows, buzzards and ravens.

“There is the social aspect, people have made friends but the place is big enough so if you want to work on your own and have your own headspace you can, but if you want to work in a socially distanced team, you can do that as well."

She said anyone can get involved.

“There are hard physical jobs and there are also very laid-back easy jobs, like watering.  

“Some people come because they want to get a bit fitter which is very possible in this big garden,” Mrs Louw added.  

Volunteers also receive free entry for them and one other person when the grounds are

and weekends. 

