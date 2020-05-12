E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tribute paid to ‘larger than life’ Kentwall Hall re-enactor after sudden death from heart attack

PUBLISHED: 16:01 12 May 2020

Fred Rapsey was a re-enactor at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford for 42 years. Picture: PATRICK PHILLIPS

Fred Rapsey was a re-enactor at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford for 42 years. Picture: PATRICK PHILLIPS

Archant

One of the leading re-enactors from Kentwell Hall has died, after devoting over four decades to bringing Tudor history to life for countless schoolchildren.

Fred Rapsey was a re-enactor at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford for 42 years. Picture: PATRICK PHILLIPSFred Rapsey was a re-enactor at Kentwell Hall in Long Melford for 42 years. Picture: PATRICK PHILLIPS

Fred Rapsey was one of the first people to participate in the re-creations of Everyday Tudor Life at the Long Melford site in 1979 - and enjoyed it so much he continued for the rest of his life.

The 71-year-old died on Tuesday, May 5 after suffering from a heart attack and was described as a “rare character” by Patrick Phillips QC, owner of Kentwell Hall.

Mr Phillips paid tribute to his friend and colleague, saying: “He was acutely aware of and sympathetic to the ideals of and experiment that was, Kentwell.

“Somehow he understood and shared that dream and delighted in being part of it.

Patrick Phillips, owner of Kentwell Hall, has paid tribute to his friend Fred Rapsey. Picture: MICHAEL HALL.Patrick Phillips, owner of Kentwell Hall, has paid tribute to his friend Fred Rapsey. Picture: MICHAEL HALL.

“Fred knew better than most from his own experience running his own school the burdens and joys of doing what you want, when the burdens weigh heavily and the joys come infrequently.

You may also want to watch:

“He was true and constant friend, ever the source of wise counsel.”

Mr Rapsey first moved to Suffolk in 1978 with his wife Gwyneth to teach at Nowton Court Prep School, in Bury St Edmunds. He then moved to Hillcroft Prep School in Haughley, near Stowmarket, in 1981.

The couple became owners and joint headteachers in time and ran the school until 2007, when it was merged with a neighbouring private school due to the financial crash.

Mr Rapsey’s love of education was key to his successful work at Kentwell and the Tudor re-creations soon attracted up to 15,000 school children a year.

He often impersonated a Tudor herald or well-known local characters, such as poet John Skelton, as well as taking part in re-creations of other periods - such as the Second World War where he was an army officer, a French speaker or soldier named Commandant Le Bouef.

His “larger than life” personality played Charles Dickens for Dickensian re-creations and read A Christmas Carol each year to spectators .

The school master helped many through the years as a parish councillor, St John’s Ambulance volunteer and church councillor.

Fred’s passion for history and education drove him to inspire many across Suffolk throughout his lifetime and he will be sorely missed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

‘Concern’ over visitors flocking to Suffolk coast after lockdown rules change

Aldeburgh residents have reported more visitors to the town in recent weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Coronavirus furlough scheme extended until October – but will the changes affect you?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak made the announcement about furlough being extended to the House of Commons: PA Wire

Fuller Flavour: How saving a penalty was my claim to fame, plus a TV classic which should come back

Ipswich Town were regulars on Anglia TV's 'Match of the Week' show in the 70's and 80's - Karl Fuller wants to see some of the old shows rescreened

Suffolk artist visits see more than 80% improvement in dementia patients’ welfare

A study by Suffolk Artlink has found the effects of positive engagement with people living with dementia Picture: BEN JACKSON/SUFFOLK ARTLINK

Man and boy arrested on suspicion of drug-dealing

The man and boy were both arrested in Bury St Edmunds. File photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24