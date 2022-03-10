News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Decorated Suffolk violinist launches global video of support for Ukraine

Toby Lown

Published: 5:18 PM March 10, 2022
Violinists Support Ukraine group video

94 violinists from 27 countries joined together in a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. - Credit: Kerenza Peacock

Suffolk-born violinist Kerenza Peacock has coordinated a video featuring top violinists from around the globe, as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The musician, who leads Adele's orchestra, decided to coordinate the video after befriending Ukrainian violinists on Instagram.

"Desperate to offer comfort", Kerenza began to put the video together with the help of colleagues from around the world.

Kerenza said that some of the violinists were having to practice "in between arming themselves with Molotov cocktails." While others were "hiding in basements and bomb shelters".

Illia Bondarenko and other young Ukrainian violinists are joined by players from the London Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony, Oslo Philharmonic, the Hollywood Studios, and top violinists from all over the world including Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium, Georgia, Poland, South Korea, South Africa, Moldova, Denmark, India, and the entire violin section of the Munich Chamber Orchestra. 

In total, 94 violinists from 27 countries perform an old Ukrainian folk song, called Verbovaya Doschechka.

Illia Bondarenko in violinists video

Illia Bondarenko is one of the Ukrainian violinists to feature in the video. - Credit: Kerenza Peacock


Suffolk
Ukraine

