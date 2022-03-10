Decorated Suffolk violinist launches global video of support for Ukraine

94 violinists from 27 countries joined together in a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. - Credit: Kerenza Peacock

Suffolk-born violinist Kerenza Peacock has coordinated a video featuring top violinists from around the globe, as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The musician, who leads Adele's orchestra, decided to coordinate the video after befriending Ukrainian violinists on Instagram.

"Desperate to offer comfort", Kerenza began to put the video together with the help of colleagues from around the world.

Kerenza said that some of the violinists were having to practice "in between arming themselves with Molotov cocktails." While others were "hiding in basements and bomb shelters".

I befriended some Ukrainian violinists hiding in their basements, via @Instagram and asked colleagues round the world to accompany them in harmony. 94 top violinists joined from 29 countries. Find ways to help Ukraine: https://t.co/qdQmMZR1yw https://t.co/fEaEjp3Ysw — Kerenza | violinist (@KerenzaPeacock) March 9, 2022

Illia Bondarenko and other young Ukrainian violinists are joined by players from the London Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Symphony, Oslo Philharmonic, the Hollywood Studios, and top violinists from all over the world including Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium, Georgia, Poland, South Korea, South Africa, Moldova, Denmark, India, and the entire violin section of the Munich Chamber Orchestra.

In total, 94 violinists from 27 countries perform an old Ukrainian folk song, called Verbovaya Doschechka.

Illia Bondarenko is one of the Ukrainian violinists to feature in the video. - Credit: Kerenza Peacock



