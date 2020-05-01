Woman arrested in connection with murder of motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a BMW in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last month Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a motorcyclist who died in Dovercourt last month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kerrin Repman, 29, was struck by a BMW in Marine Parade on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 15.

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save Mr Repman.

A woman in her 70s was also seriously injured in the crash.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police subsequently arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder before he was released on bail until Tuesday, May 19.

A 54-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were also arrested and released under investigation.

Police have now arrested a 33-year-old woman from Waltham Cross on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives are continuing to search for 40-year-old Keith McCarthy, who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall and is believed to have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 596 of April 15.