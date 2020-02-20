Where can your child ride a unicorn?

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Lucky children on their half term break had a magical time at Kersey Mill this week when they got the chance to ride unicorns.

The Valentine-themed workshop was completely sold out as one of the most popular events on in Suffolk this week.

The session was run by Glass and Crafts at Kersey Mill and costed £10 per child as part of Suffolk Pony Parties.

First the children had some time to get to know their unicorns whilst they decorated them with colourful ribbons and feathers.

Once the little artists had finished their fun, they were taken on a magical ride through the love-themed woodlands.

There, they hunted for love tokens which they later exchanged for treats.

The day was originally planned for Monday, February 17 but due to worries about the aftermath of Storm Dennis, it was moved to later in the week.

