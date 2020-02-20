E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Where can your child ride a unicorn?

PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 20 February 2020

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Lucky children on their half term break had a magical time at Kersey Mill this week when they got the chance to ride unicorns.

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Valentine-themed workshop was completely sold out as one of the most popular events on in Suffolk this week.

The session was run by Glass and Crafts at Kersey Mill and costed £10 per child as part of Suffolk Pony Parties.

First the children had some time to get to know their unicorns whilst they decorated them with colourful ribbons and feathers.

Once the little artists had finished their fun, they were taken on a magical ride through the love-themed woodlands.

Children got to decorate the unicorn's with feathers and ribbons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren got to decorate the unicorn's with feathers and ribbons Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There, they hunted for love tokens which they later exchanged for treats.

The day was originally planned for Monday, February 17 but due to worries about the aftermath of Storm Dennis, it was moved to later in the week.

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Children got to groom the unicorns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChildren got to groom the unicorns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Julie Harbey leading Eric the unicorn through the forest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJulie Harbey leading Eric the unicorn through the forest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drivers warned of A14 delays as police escort abnormal load

The abnormal load will be escorted down the A14 this morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Academy trust blames agency charges after supply staff spending doubles to £1.2m

Tim Coulson from the Unity Schools Partnership Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

Brothers sentenced for repeatedly kicking fellow taxi driver in head

The brothers were sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Daughter’s disgust over mouldy house

Flaghship Homes said that it had worked to fix the mould in the property Picture: DEBBIE SMITH

Where can your child ride a unicorn?

Children enjoyed a magical afternoon with unicorns at Kersey Mill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24