IN PICTURES: Ponies dressed as elves help children deliver Santa letters

Cousins Elsie Marjoram, eight, left, and Ivy Woodward, five, finish their letters to Santa ready to post them by pony at Kersey Mill near Hadleigh Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Ponies dressed in elf outfits, children armed with Christmas letters and Santa Claus himself transformed a Suffolk beauty spot into a winter wonderland.

Youngsters got the chance to deliver their own wish lists to the big man over the weekend during the fully-booked Letter To Santa Pony Ride Workshop at Kersey Mill.

Plenty of little ones penned letters - specifying if they had been naughty or nice this year - and were lucky enough to receive a personal response from Father Christmas.

Workshops began in the glass and crafts studio before taking the children on a pony ride through the woods to the secret post box, where they placed their letters.

The popular sessions have been running throughout November and December - and are routinely sold out by parents wanting a festive activity with a difference.

The pony ride is a big hit with families, especially as all of Santa's helpers - even the ponies - are dressed up in Christmas elf outfits.