IN PICTURES: Ponies dressed as elves help children deliver Santa letters

PUBLISHED: 11:39 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 16 December 2019

Cousins Elsie Marjoram, eight, left, and Ivy Woodward, five, finish their letters to Santa ready to post them by pony at Kersey Mill near Hadleigh Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ponies dressed in elf outfits, children armed with Christmas letters and Santa Claus himself transformed a Suffolk beauty spot into a winter wonderland.

Scarlett Palmer, five, from Bury St Edmunds, ready to deliver her letter to Santa by pony at Kersey Mill near Hadleigh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYScarlett Palmer, five, from Bury St Edmunds, ready to deliver her letter to Santa by pony at Kersey Mill near Hadleigh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Youngsters got the chance to deliver their own wish lists to the big man over the weekend during the fully-booked Letter To Santa Pony Ride Workshop at Kersey Mill.

Plenty of little ones penned letters - specifying if they had been naughty or nice this year - and were lucky enough to receive a personal response from Father Christmas.

Workshops began in the glass and crafts studio before taking the children on a pony ride through the woods to the secret post box, where they placed their letters.

The popular sessions have been running throughout November and December - and are routinely sold out by parents wanting a festive activity with a difference.

Children clutching their letters to Santa ready to post them by pony ride at Kersey Mill near Hadleigh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYChildren clutching their letters to Santa ready to post them by pony ride at Kersey Mill near Hadleigh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The pony ride is a big hit with families, especially as all of Santa's helpers - even the ponies - are dressed up in Christmas elf outfits.

