IN PICTURES: Ponies dressed as elves help children deliver Santa letters
PUBLISHED: 11:39 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 16 December 2019
Archant
Ponies dressed in elf outfits, children armed with Christmas letters and Santa Claus himself transformed a Suffolk beauty spot into a winter wonderland.
Youngsters got the chance to deliver their own wish lists to the big man over the weekend during the fully-booked Letter To Santa Pony Ride Workshop at Kersey Mill.
Plenty of little ones penned letters - specifying if they had been naughty or nice this year - and were lucky enough to receive a personal response from Father Christmas.
Workshops began in the glass and crafts studio before taking the children on a pony ride through the woods to the secret post box, where they placed their letters.
The popular sessions have been running throughout November and December - and are routinely sold out by parents wanting a festive activity with a difference.
The pony ride is a big hit with families, especially as all of Santa's helpers - even the ponies - are dressed up in Christmas elf outfits.