Were you the good Samaritan who paid for this 11-year-old’s lunch?

PUBLISHED: 15:13 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 27 June 2020

Rares was touched by the strangers kindness - PICTURE: Carmen via Facebook

Rares was touched by the strangers kindness - PICTURE: Carmen via Facebook

Carmen via Facebook

A mum from Kesgrave is seeking the good Samaritan who paid for her son’s lunch when his card failed at Tesco.

Mother and Son touched by strangers kind gesture - Picture - Carmen via FacebookMother and Son touched by strangers kind gesture - Picture - Carmen via Facebook

After forgetting the pin when shopping in the Tesco Metro in Kesgrave, Rares Enache, aged 11, called his mum for help, but she could not recall the pin herself.

With no other option she told the youngster to put the shopping to one side and come home, but a kind-hearted stranger stepped in and kindly paid for it.

Mum Carmen said: “I was very surprised when I heard my son saying ‘You don’t have to do this’ but I didn’t have time to react as my son told me a man paid had for his lunch, and that he was coming home.”

The kind gesture meant the world to Carmen, who said she has experienced a abuse because of her race in the past, and this has restored her faith in the community. She is hoping to find the man through the power of social media so she can thank and reimburse him.

She pointed out that during these difficult times everyone is being extra cautious with their spending, making the gesture even more momentous to her and her son.

Carmen went on to say: “I really love it when people don’t forget to be human.”

When asked what she would say to the man if found, Carmen said: “I would say thank you for his amazing gesture of kindness and hopefully all good things that he does return a million times to him, it is nice to know kindness still exists.”

If you know who the good Samaritan was, email us here

