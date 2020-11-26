Popular ‘chinwag’ group saved despite loss of Age UK Suffolk

People enjoying a catch up at the chinwag events last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A popular meet-up group for older people living in Kesgrave is set to continue despite the loss of Age UK Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former “chinwag” events at the Kesgrave Community and Conference Centre will be continuing thanks to a new source of funding.

The gatherings used to take place every third Friday of the month and were previously funded by Age UK Suffolk, until it collapsed earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

Now, however, money from the East Suffolk Council community partnership will help it to keep providing entertainment and refreshments to those over 65.

“We were keen to continue this,” said Jo Barker, business development and marketing manager at the centre.

“We usually get around 100-plus people and so we though it would be really good to keep it up.”

It is hoped that, subject to government restrictions, the sessions will be able to restart in spring 2021.