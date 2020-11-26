Popular ‘chinwag’ group saved despite loss of Age UK Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 14:19 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 26 November 2020
A popular meet-up group for older people living in Kesgrave is set to continue despite the loss of Age UK Suffolk.
The former “chinwag” events at the Kesgrave Community and Conference Centre will be continuing thanks to a new source of funding.
The gatherings used to take place every third Friday of the month and were previously funded by Age UK Suffolk, until it collapsed earlier this year.
Now, however, money from the East Suffolk Council community partnership will help it to keep providing entertainment and refreshments to those over 65.
“We were keen to continue this,” said Jo Barker, business development and marketing manager at the centre.
“We usually get around 100-plus people and so we though it would be really good to keep it up.”
It is hoped that, subject to government restrictions, the sessions will be able to restart in spring 2021.
