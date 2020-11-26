E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Popular ‘chinwag’ group saved despite loss of Age UK Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 14:19 26 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 26 November 2020

People enjoying a catch up at the chinwag events last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People enjoying a catch up at the chinwag events last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A popular meet-up group for older people living in Kesgrave is set to continue despite the loss of Age UK Suffolk.

The former “chinwag” events at the Kesgrave Community and Conference Centre will be continuing thanks to a new source of funding.

The gatherings used to take place every third Friday of the month and were previously funded by Age UK Suffolk, until it collapsed earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

Now, however, money from the East Suffolk Council community partnership will help it to keep providing entertainment and refreshments to those over 65.

“We were keen to continue this,” said Jo Barker, business development and marketing manager at the centre.

“We usually get around 100-plus people and so we though it would be really good to keep it up.”

It is hoped that, subject to government restrictions, the sessions will be able to restart in spring 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk to be in Tier 2 in local lockdown system

All shops can open again next week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist airflifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after A14 Trimley roundabout crash

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after the crash at the roundabout with the junction of the A14 eastbound off-slip, in Trimley St Martin. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after car crashes into tree

A car has crashed into a tree in Blythburgh (stock image). Picture: ARCHANT

How do Tier 1 areas like Cornwall compare to Suffolk?

The whole of Suffolk has been placed under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tier 2 explained as Suffolk and Essex to be placed under ‘high’ restrictions

The East of England has been put into Tier 2 of the government's coronavirus restrictions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN