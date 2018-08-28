‘Fabulously festive’ shopping experience coming to Kesgrave Community Centre

Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let’s Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE Archant

Kesgrave Community Centre is preparing to host a ‘fabulously festive’ shopping experience on Friday.

Visitors will have the chance to browse more than 30 stalls and even treat themselves to a mini pamper treatment on the night.

The evening, which is being organised alongside Kesgrave fundraiser Fiona Farrell, will also include live music from Pip Duffy.

Jo Barker business and events co-ordinator, said: “The centre is very excited to be holding this fabulously festive annual event and very pleased to be working alongside local resident Fiona Farrell once again.

“Not only is this a great community event but it’s the perfect opportunity to support the centre and Cedarwood Primary school.”

Tickets for the event, from 6.45pm-10pm on November 30, are now on sale priced £5 and include a glass of mulled wine on arrival.

Call Fiona on 07739 848910 for tickets and to book pamper treatments.