Debenham High School head to join Kesgrave

Julia Upton will join Kesgrave High School from Debenham as headteacher from September. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Kesgrave High School has appointed a new headteacher for September, with Debenham High School’s Julia Upton taking over the reins from Nigel Burgoyne.

Miss Upton leaves her post at Debenham after eight years, and started handover work with Mr Burgoyne at Kesgrave earlier in the summer term.

“I am very excited to join Kesgrave,” she said.

“Kesgrave High School is a fantastic school with a very positive reputation, it’s very exciting to be taking over such a school and how we move it into its next chapter.

“I am getting to know what the school is about and understanding how it works.

“We have got some challenges with the Covid situation, which is delicate balance at all schools in how you sustain childrens’ learning and their wellbeing, but I am really looking forward to starting at Kesgrave.”

Miss Upton paid tribute to Mr Burgoyne’s “significant work at Kesgrave and for education across the county” and said she hoped to continue the positive changes already made.

Miss Upton has a wealth of experience at schools across the county, having worked at Stowmarket and Lowestoft Denes before joining King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds where she became deputy head.

In April 2012 she became headteacher at Debenham High School, and joins Kesgrave as head from September.

Reflecting on her time at the helm in Debenham, she said the coronavirus pandemic meant it was “a strange way to leave a school” but added: “We have done some fabulous stuff at Debenham over the last few years and we have taken the school to being one of the top schools in the county. That’s not just through my own work, it’s a very committed staff team here.

“That’s one of the absolute pleasures of this job – it’s about getting the best out of everyone you are working with.

“I am proud of what’s been achieved at Debenham and I know that the staff that remain will continue to do so.”