E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Debenham High School head to join Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 16:45 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 18 July 2020

Julia Upton will join Kesgrave High School from Debenham as headteacher from September. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Julia Upton will join Kesgrave High School from Debenham as headteacher from September. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Kesgrave High School has appointed a new headteacher for September, with Debenham High School’s Julia Upton taking over the reins from Nigel Burgoyne.

Miss Upton leaves her post at Debenham after eight years, and started handover work with Mr Burgoyne at Kesgrave earlier in the summer term.

“I am very excited to join Kesgrave,” she said.

“Kesgrave High School is a fantastic school with a very positive reputation, it’s very exciting to be taking over such a school and how we move it into its next chapter.

“I am getting to know what the school is about and understanding how it works.

You may also want to watch:

“We have got some challenges with the Covid situation, which is delicate balance at all schools in how you sustain childrens’ learning and their wellbeing, but I am really looking forward to starting at Kesgrave.”

Miss Upton paid tribute to Mr Burgoyne’s “significant work at Kesgrave and for education across the county” and said she hoped to continue the positive changes already made.

Miss Upton has a wealth of experience at schools across the county, having worked at Stowmarket and Lowestoft Denes before joining King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds where she became deputy head.

In April 2012 she became headteacher at Debenham High School, and joins Kesgrave as head from September.

Reflecting on her time at the helm in Debenham, she said the coronavirus pandemic meant it was “a strange way to leave a school” but added: “We have done some fabulous stuff at Debenham over the last few years and we have taken the school to being one of the top schools in the county. That’s not just through my own work, it’s a very committed staff team here.

“That’s one of the absolute pleasures of this job – it’s about getting the best out of everyone you are working with.

“I am proud of what’s been achieved at Debenham and I know that the staff that remain will continue to do so.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Most Read

Bill Turnbull reveals ‘very encouraging’ results in his third different treatment for cancer

Bill Turnbull, pictured centre, has spoken about the latest in his fight against cancer ahead of reporting on his beloved Wycombe Wanderers play-off final match on Monday. Picture: SOUTHERN NEWS & PICTURES

Primary school pupil tests positive for coronavirus – with ‘bubble’ forced to self-isolate

A child at Aldeburgh Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

19 of the best pub gardens in Suffolk

The Anchor at Walberswick. Picture: The Anchor

Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘It’s anyone’s guess as to what it was doing there’ - 7 treasures discovered in Suffolk and Norfolk

Stour Valley Community Archaeology during a dig in Bulmer Picture: SVCA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Call for tougher sentences as attacks on police continue to rise

In 2019, more than 11,000 people were prosecuted for assaulting an emergency worker, with just a quarter of those found guilty receiving custodial sentences Picture: ARCHANT

Driver airlifted to hospital as car leaves road after medical incident

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The captured Suffolk fairy that died in captivity after being stolen as a pet

Was Brother Mike king of the fairies? Watercolour by C.A. Doyle Picture: Wellcome Collection

Debenham High School head to join Kesgrave

Julia Upton will join Kesgrave High School from Debenham as headteacher from September. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man charged with attempted robbery after shopkeeper, in 70s, was pushed to the ground

A man has been charged with attempted robbery following a late night incident at The Card Stop convenience store in Lowestoft. Picture: Mark Boggis