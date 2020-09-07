E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 09:49 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 07 September 2020

Police and the air ambulance has been called to Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police and the air ambulance has been called to Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police and an air ambulance have been called to a major incident in Kesgrave.

UPDATE: Shooting in Kesgrave - public urged to avoid area

Through Jollys, off Ropes Drive, has been blocked by officers while a person receives medical attention from paramedics from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

People reported hearing loud noises on social media and it is understood some residents have been instructed by police to stay in their homes.

The air ambulance was later seen taking off from the scene.

