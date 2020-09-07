Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave
PUBLISHED: 09:49 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 07 September 2020
Archant
Police and an air ambulance have been called to a major incident in Kesgrave.
UPDATE: Shooting in Kesgrave - public urged to avoid area
Through Jollys, off Ropes Drive, has been blocked by officers while a person receives medical attention from paramedics from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.
People reported hearing loud noises on social media and it is understood some residents have been instructed by police to stay in their homes.
The air ambulance was later seen taking off from the scene.
