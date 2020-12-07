Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to have psychiatric test before entering plea
PUBLISHED: 12:52 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 07 December 2020
A teenager has appeared in court this morning charged with the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in Kesgrave.
The accused, 15 and from the Woodbridge area, was at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at midday.
It follows the shooting of a teenager in the Grange Farm area on the morning of Monday, September 7.
The defendant, who cannot be identified due to his age, is charged with attempted murder, possessing a shotgun with intent to cause fear of injury of another person and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
No pleas were entered today, and the case was adjourned until February 22, 2021.
A psychiatric report has been ordered before the teenager enters a plea.
Police have previously confirmed that a 15-year-old boy suffered life-changing injuries following the incident. He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he later regained consciousness but remained in intensive care.
