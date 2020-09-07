E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘I heard a gunshot’ - Kesgrave residents’ shock at shooting

PUBLISHED: 11:16 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 07 September 2020

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Kesgrave residents in Grange Farm have spoken of the moment they heard a gunshot in a serious incident on Monday morning.

Suffolk police remain at the scene after one person was shot in Through Jollys shortly after 8.40am, with the Essex and Herts Air Amubulance landing nearby.

Through Jollys and Friends Walk remain closed to the public as police conduct an investigation into the incident.

MORE: Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

The condition of the shooting victim is currently unknown, and police have not yet made clear whether any arrests have been made.

Kesgrave High School later confirmed a Year 11 student had been involved in the incident.

One couple, who live in Howard’s Way, said they saw the air ambulance take off with the shooting victim inside.

They said: “We were out when it happened as we’d gone on a short drive to go walk the dogs. “When we got back it was all cordoned off and we haven’t been allowed in since.”

A man who lives in Through Jollys added: “I heard the sound of the gunshot, I thought someone had dropped a paving slab or something.

“I heard the screams so I ran outside to see if I could go help. When the ambulance and police arrived I was asked to get back so they could get on with their job.

“I told my son it’s not a bad area just because something like this has happened.”

Debbie McCallum, East Suffolk councillor for Kesgrave, urged residents not to panic after the “horrible” incident.

She said: “This is definitely not the usual thing you expect to see in Kesgrave. We are a quiet, relaxed town.

“My utmost sympathies go to the victim who was shot.

“I would urge people to stay calm - the police have this under control.

“If you have any information that could help the police, I would urge you to come forward.”

