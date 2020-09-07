Breaking

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

A teenager has been arrested following a shooting in Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Archant

Police have arrested a teenager in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Grange Farm earlier this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers walk towards the cordon at Friends Walk, Kesgrave, where a 15-year-old boy was shot Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA Police officers walk towards the cordon at Friends Walk, Kesgrave, where a 15-year-old boy was shot Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA

Suffolk police and an air ambulance responded to calls to Friends Walk at 8.40am after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim – a 15-year-old boy - sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he is receiving urgent medical treatment.

Officers investigating the incident have now arrested a teenage boy and he has been taken into police custody for questioning.

MORE: Large police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich – unclear if linked to Kesgrave shooting

Police remained at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave for several hours Picture: SAM RUSSELL/PA Police remained at the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave for several hours Picture: SAM RUSSELL/PA

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones said: “Following this serious incident our priority is to keep everyone safe.

“We have now made an arrest as part of the investigation and are working with our partners in Suffolk and our schools to ensure that everyone feels safe when they are collecting their children from school this afternoon.

“There will be more police officers on patrol and to provide reassurance in the area and I would ask for anyone with information about this incident to come forward.”

Friends Walk and Through Jollys remain closed to the public and people are being urged to avoid the area.

A separate police cordon has been set up in Westwood Avenue in Ipswich, though it is not yet clear if it is linked to the shooting.

MORE: ‘I heard a gunshot’ - Kesgrave residents’ shock at shooting