Breaking

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN Archant

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm after a shooting, with Kesgrave High School confirming a pupil on the way to school was involved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police remain at the scene of the shooting in Through Jolly’s, off Ropes Drive, and are urging people to avoid the area.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed this morning that one person has been shot in a serious incident.

Headteacher at Kesgrave High School, Julia Upton, later sent a message to parents saying: “We have been made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students on their way to school. Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant close communication with the police. Students are to remain in school, and will be kept safe in liaison with police.

“Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day. At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school, day at 3.20pm as normal.”

A police cordon has been set up in Through Jollys, Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN A police cordon has been set up in Through Jollys, Kesgrave Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The police were called at 8.40am and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also scrambled, landing close the scene.

It is not known how seriously injured the victim is.

MORE: Police respond to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

Neighbours have been reporting on social media that they heard a gunshot in the area and residents have been instructed by police to stay in their homes.

It is not yet clear whether police have made any arrests in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Police are currently at the scene of a serious incident in Kesgrave.

“Officers were called just after 8.40am this morning, Monday 7 September, to reports of a shooting in Grange Farm.

“Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 58 of September 7.”