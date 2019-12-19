E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

PUBLISHED: 10:09 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 19 December 2019

A house in Green Lane, Kessingland has been partially destroyed following a tumble dryer explosion. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A house in Green Lane, Kessingland has been partially destroyed following a tumble dryer explosion. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A house in Kessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by a tumble dryer explosion.

Emergency services were initially called shortly after 8.30pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 18) to reports of a fire at an end terrace house on Green Lane.

Two callers reported that a tumble dryer had exploded, causing the fire and destroying a wall.

Two fire crews attended the scene from the Lowestoft South station and worked with the electricity board to ensure the safety of the property.

Green Lane was closed by Suffolk police and remains shut while officers work to ensured the house is structurally safe.

An ambulance and a ambulance officer was called to the scene and one person was taken to James Paget Hospital for further care.

The road will remain closed for the foreseeable future and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We’re set up to play football, not long ball’ - Nolan wants Town to get ball down and play

Jon Nolan wants Ipswich Town to get the ball down and play. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Specialist meat firm looking forward to ‘very strong’ Christmas

Brothers William (right) and Geoffrey Buchanan, joint managing directors of Gressingham Foods Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Such a shame we had to close’: Bowls club shuts after more than 80 years

The Earl Stonham Bowls Club celebrated its 80th birthday in 2014 but sadly closed in the summer of 2019 Picture: KAREN COPE

‘You’ve brightened their lives’ - Ipswich teenagers make wonderful friends with elderly in befriending scheme

Northgate High School students have been visiting elderly residents at The Willows care home as part of the YOPEY Befriender scheme. Picture: PAUL SANWELL

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Green Lane, Kessingland has been partially destroyed following a tumble dryer explosion. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists