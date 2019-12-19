House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Kessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by a tumble dryer explosion.

Emergency services were initially called shortly after 8.30pm yesterday evening (Wednesday, December 18) to reports of a fire at an end terrace house on Green Lane.

Two callers reported that a tumble dryer had exploded, causing the fire and destroying a wall.

Two fire crews attended the scene from the Lowestoft South station and worked with the electricity board to ensure the safety of the property.

Green Lane was closed by Suffolk police and remains shut while officers work to ensured the house is structurally safe.

An ambulance and a ambulance officer was called to the scene and one person was taken to James Paget Hospital for further care.

The road will remain closed for the foreseeable future and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.