Just £5,000 needed to complete Kevin Beattie statue appeal - here's how to help

Kevin Beattie after scoring as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A huge donation from an anonymous Ipswich Town fan has propelled the campaign to within touching distance of its target.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with his design for the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: Neil Perry Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with his design for the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: Neil Perry

Generous donations from Ipswich Town fans have pushed the Kevin Beattie statue campaign to within touching distance of its target.

An anonymous £5,000 pledge made on Monday evening means there is now only around £5,000 to go.

The latest donation came hot off the heels of £6,488 given by supporters in a bucket collection around Portman Road before Saturday's match against Sunderland - which Blues owner Marcus Evans then matched.

Further donations have since been made, which means the campaign goal has almost been reached.

The Beat Goes On appeal was only launched in December, with a target of £110,000, after Beattie's sudden death last September at the age of 64.

It is a joint project led by the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star, BBC Suffolk and independent Ipswich Town website TWTD.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "We are so grateful to Town fans for their generosity. The donations at the weekend - generously matched by Marcus Evans - had already given us a huge boost. And the separate £5,000 donation on Monday, along with other pledges, has left us within touching distance.

"Ipswich Town fans have, once again, been incredible. And when this amazing statue is unveiled next year, they will be able to say they played a part in making it happen."

As well as the cash pledges, MC Contracts and Ridgeons are donating the plinth in kind.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, who also completed the statues of both Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, has now started work on the statue - an impressive leaping design which shows Beat's power and agility.

The appeal was launched in December on what would have been the Beat's 65th birthday, with a committee including Kevin's daughter Emma, Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher and BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, spearheading the fundraising.

Many successful events have been organised in the last six months, including a gala night at Greshams Ipswich. A golf day featuring Town legends is also being held at Hintlesham Hall next month, with tickets available from the Greshams Ipswich website.

To donate to the Beat Goes On statue appeal visit the online donation page. Alternatively, you can send cheques made payable to The Beat Goes On to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.