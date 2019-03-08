E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Just £5,000 needed to complete Kevin Beattie statue appeal - here's how to help

PUBLISHED: 17:03 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 13 August 2019

Kevin Beattie after scoring as Town drew 1-1 with Swiss side Grasshoopers Zurich in 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

A huge donation from an anonymous Ipswich Town fan has propelled the campaign to within touching distance of its target.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with his design for the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: Neil PerrySculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn with his design for the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: Neil Perry

Generous donations from Ipswich Town fans have pushed the Kevin Beattie statue campaign to within touching distance of its target.

An anonymous £5,000 pledge made on Monday evening means there is now only around £5,000 to go.

The latest donation came hot off the heels of £6,488 given by supporters in a bucket collection around Portman Road before Saturday's match against Sunderland - which Blues owner Marcus Evans then matched.

MORE: Donate to the Kevin Beattie statue appeal here

Further donations have since been made, which means the campaign goal has almost been reached.

The Beat Goes On appeal was only launched in December, with a target of £110,000, after Beattie's sudden death last September at the age of 64.

It is a joint project led by the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star, BBC Suffolk and independent Ipswich Town website TWTD.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "We are so grateful to Town fans for their generosity. The donations at the weekend - generously matched by Marcus Evans - had already given us a huge boost. And the separate £5,000 donation on Monday, along with other pledges, has left us within touching distance.

"Ipswich Town fans have, once again, been incredible. And when this amazing statue is unveiled next year, they will be able to say they played a part in making it happen."

As well as the cash pledges, MC Contracts and Ridgeons are donating the plinth in kind.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, who also completed the statues of both Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, has now started work on the statue - an impressive leaping design which shows Beat's power and agility.

The appeal was launched in December on what would have been the Beat's 65th birthday, with a committee including Kevin's daughter Emma, Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher and BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, spearheading the fundraising.

Many successful events have been organised in the last six months, including a gala night at Greshams Ipswich. A golf day featuring Town legends is also being held at Hintlesham Hall next month, with tickets available from the Greshams Ipswich website.

To donate to the Beat Goes On statue appeal visit the online donation page. Alternatively, you can send cheques made payable to The Beat Goes On to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Changes, debuts, a long-awaited return and the chance for Town to play the ‘giant-killer’ role in Luton cup clash

Emyr Huws and James Wilson could start at Luton this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

