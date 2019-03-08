Comedy night in memory of Kevin Beattie will raise money for statue appeal

Kevin Beattie in action Picture: ARCHANT

As the Kevin Beattie statue campaign closes in on its target, more events are being held to raise funds.

Richard Jay is an Ipswich Town fan of over 50 years and is bringing a stellar comedy bill to Portman Road on May 31 Picture: RICHARD JAY Richard Jay is an Ipswich Town fan of over 50 years and is bringing a stellar comedy bill to Portman Road on May 31 Picture: RICHARD JAY

A comedy club will bring a night of jokes to Portman Road in honour of the Town legend on May 31 - and tickets are still available.

Richard Jay, 65, grew up on the Gainsborough estate and has followed Ipswich Town since the Bobby Robson era.

Now the owner of Dorset's The Wimborne Comedy Club, he is bringing his own comedy stylings and some hand-picked talent to the Bobby Robson Suite - with all the profits from the night going towards funding a statue of the Blues legend.

Mr Jay said: "This night just seemed the right thing to do for someone I hold in such high regard."

Steve Day is the headline comedian for the Proper comedy night Picture: STEVE DAY Steve Day is the headline comedian for the Proper comedy night Picture: STEVE DAY

Meanwhile there will also be a Kevin Beattie memorial fundraiser on Friday, May 24, at Stonelodge Community Association, in Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, from 7.30pm.

It will feature a disco, karaoke and raffle, with entry £2 for adults and free for children.

The Beat Goes On campaign - a joint-project between the EADT, Ipswich Star, BBC Suffolk and independent Ipswich Town website TWTD - is raising money for the erection of a statue of The Beat outside Portman Road.

In the last week, the total raised has hit around £80,000 - including a plinth donated to the cause - meaning the campaign is well on the way to meeting the £110,000 needed.

To help the cause, Mr Jay is not taking a fee for his comedy performance.

Mr Jay added: "At the ripe old age of 60, I gave up my IT job and I did my first comedy gig.

"It was like everyone else's - I was terrible, but once you get your first good laugh from an audience it gives you confidence.

Portman Road will host a comedy night fundraiser for The Beat Goes On - the campaign to build a statue of Town Legend Kevin Beattie Picture: STEVE WALLER Portman Road will host a comedy night fundraiser for The Beat Goes On - the campaign to build a statue of Town Legend Kevin Beattie Picture: STEVE WALLER

"Whatever sort of comedy someone likes, there will be something for them."

Revellers can check out Richard on stage with comedian and MC on the night, Scott Adams, West End performer and comedian Ash Frith and self-styled "deaf man in a hearing world" headliner Steve Day.

The show is 18+, numbers are limited to just 250 seats and tickets are £12 in advance.

Tickets are on sale from www.wimbornecomedy.co.uk, alternatively you buy can tickets at reception of the EADT/Ipswich Star, Portman House, Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

To donate to the Kevin Beattie statue appeal, click here