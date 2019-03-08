Partly Cloudy

How you can spend this afternoon with Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher and Frans Thijssen

PUBLISHED: 06:20 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:20 18 May 2019

Thijssen in action for Town against Aris Salonika in the UEFA Cup in 1981 Picture: Archant

Ipswich Town fans have a chance to spend the afternoon with club legends Terry Butcher and Frans Thijssen today.

Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher will join Thijssen for the event at The Dove in Ipswich on May 18 Picture: RACHEL EDGEIpswich and England legend Terry Butcher will join Thijssen for the event at The Dove in Ipswich on May 18 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The duo will be at The Dove, in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, from 3pm to share anecdotes in an event hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.

Costing £5 to get in (tickets only available on the door), all proceeds will go towards the Kevin Beattie statue appeal, being run by the EADT, Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD website.

It will be a rare chance for Town fans to hear from two club legends - and the event will be followed by the FA Cup Final being screened at the pub.

The Kevin Beattie statue campaign has now raised around £53,000, towards its

target of £110,000.

To donate, visit the online donation site, or send cheques made payable to The Beat Goes On to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Most Read

