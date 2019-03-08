How you can spend this afternoon with Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher and Frans Thijssen

Thijssen in action for Town against Aris Salonika in the UEFA Cup in 1981 Picture: Archant

Ipswich Town fans have a chance to spend the afternoon with club legends Terry Butcher and Frans Thijssen today.

Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher will join Thijssen for the event at The Dove in Ipswich on May 18 Picture: RACHEL EDGE Ipswich and England legend Terry Butcher will join Thijssen for the event at The Dove in Ipswich on May 18 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The duo will be at The Dove, in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, from 3pm to share anecdotes in an event hosted by BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy.

Costing £5 to get in (tickets only available on the door), all proceeds will go towards the Kevin Beattie statue appeal, being run by the EADT, Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD website.

It will be a rare chance for Town fans to hear from two club legends - and the event will be followed by the FA Cup Final being screened at the pub.

The Kevin Beattie statue campaign has now raised around £53,000, towards its

target of £110,000.

To donate, visit the online donation site, or send cheques made payable to The Beat Goes On to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.