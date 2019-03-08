Sunshine and Showers

Love golf and Ipswich Town? Sign up for special golf day for Kevin Beattie statue appeal

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 July 2019

Kevin Beattie in action Picture: ARCHANT

Kevin Beattie in action Picture: ARCHANT

Teams are needed for a special golf day with Ipswich Town legends in support of the Kevin Beattie statue appeal - as the campaign closes in on its target.

The event takes places at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: ArchantThe event takes places at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: Archant

The event takes places at Hintlesham Golf Club on September 13. Teams of three or four are invited to enter, with the proceeds going to the appeal.

The cost per team is £400, which includes a meal after the game, and it can be booked via the Greshams Ipswich website. A number of former Town stars who played alongside Beattie are due to take part.

The defender, regularly voted the club's greatest ever player, died suddenly last September at the age of 64.

The Beat Goes On campaign - a joint project between the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Star, BBC Suffolk and independent Ipswich Town website TWTD - is raising money for the erection of a statue of The Beat outside Portman Road.

After setting an initial target of £110,000, we now need around £23,000 to hit the target - and the golf day is expected to help us take a giant stride towards it.

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, who also completed the statues of both Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, has now started work on the statue - an impressive leaping design which shows Beat's power and agility.

The appeal was launched in December on what would have been the Beat's 65th birthday, with a committee including Kevin's daughter Emma, Ipswich Town legend Terry Butcher and BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, spearheading the fundraising.

Lots of successful events have been organised in the last six months, including a gala night at Greshams Ipswich which saw Ex-Town stars Terry Butcher, Mick Mills, Frans Thijssen, George Burley, Russell Osman, Simon Milton, Brian Talbot, Roger Osborne, Mick Lambert and John Peddelty share their memories of Beattie.

There have also been many generous donations from fans.

To donate to the Beat Goes On statue appeal visit www.gofundme.com.

Alternatively, you can send cheques made payable to The Beat Goes On to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

