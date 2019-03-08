Partly Cloudy

Kevin Beattie statue campaign edges closer to target after Escape to Victory screening

PUBLISHED: 16:40 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 14 June 2019

From left, Kevin O'Callaghan, John Wark, Laurie Sivell, Russell Osman and host Mark Murphy at the Escape to Victory night at Greshams Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONEs

Archant

Nearly £2,000 has been raised for the Kevin Beattie statue appeal thanks to a special screening of Escape to Victory.

Ipswich Town legends who starred in the 1981 film shared anecdotes about the filming at Greshams Ipswich on Thursday night.

Russell Osman, John Wark, Laurie Sivell and Kevin O'Callaghan all had stories to tell about their time on set. The film also starred Sylvester Stallone and Michael Caine, with Kevin Beattie standing in for the latter.

A total of £1,900 was raised at the event, and Greshams managing director Mark Calver said: "An audience of 150 were treated to a trip down memory lane. The film, called 'The greatest ever football film' by host Mark Murphy, was wonderful to see and we look forward to running other events to celebrate Kevin's memory."

The statue campaign, led by the EADT/Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and TWTD website, is now around £23,000 away from meeting the target.

Beattie, who was regularly voted Ipswich Town's greatest ever player, died suddenly in September at the age of 64, with the statue appeal launched in December on what would've been his 65th birthday.

To donate to the Beat Goes On statue appeal visit the online donation page.

Alternatively, you can send cheques made payable to The Beat Goes On to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS.

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

