WATCH: Poignant film remembers Kevin Beattie and looks ahead to statue design

PUBLISHED: 15:57 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 21 May 2019

All smiles from Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982

All smiles from Kevin Beattie at his Testimonial match at Portman Road in 1982

Archant

A short film has been produced reflecting on the life of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie and the campaign for a statue of him in Portman Road.

Sean Hedges-Quinn, the sculptor of the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: ARCHANTSean Hedges-Quinn, the sculptor of the Kevin Beattie statue Picture: ARCHANT

Kevan and Robert Collins of Punch Films UK, based in Diss, produced the film which was shown at a gala evening on Friday night at Greshams Ipswich, which raised more than £20,000 for the appeal.

It means work can now start on the statue, which will stand in Portman Road.

Kevan said: "Being Ipswich fans we wanted to do a little more than make a financial contribution and we felt we could do that by making a film about the work that goes into the statue and the thought processes behind it, and also that it would be nice to have some thoughts from the family and the love towards The Beat.

"After meeting with Sean Hedges-Quinn it became even more apparent the size of the task. From its idea to completion it's huge, it's colossal!"

He added: "We hope that people will take the time to watch this short film and if they haven't yet made a donation then go to the Go Fund Me website [and search for Kevin Beattie] and give a little something. However small or big it will be appreciated.

"The Beat loved us fans and now we have the chance to show him how much we loved him. My late father introduced me to Portman Road and my earliest memories go back to even before the Kevin Beattie era.

"My dad's final match at Portman Road was in 2000 when we drew 1-1 with Manchester United in our first home Premier League match after promotion, a great and memorable evening.

"But the most memorable part for me was the attention given to my father by The Beat before the match started. I still have that signed programme framed and hanging on my wall."

To donate to the Beat Goes On appeal, visit this website

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

