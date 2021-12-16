News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kevin Beattie statue installed - but kept under wraps until Saturday

Author Picture Icon

Brad Jones

Published: 3:00 PM December 16, 2021
Kevin Beattie statue

The Kevin Beattie statue with Portman Road stadium in the background - Credit: Sean Hedges-Quinn

The statue of Kevin Beattie has been installed in Portman Road - but will remain under wraps until its unveiling on Saturday, December 18.

It was put in place on Thursday morning, as finishes touches are made to the memorial which honours the player regularly voted Ipswich Town's greatest ever. 

The statue has been crowdfunded by Ipswich Town fans, who are invited to join the unveiling, which will take place between 9.30am and 11am. While it is now in situ, it will remain covered until Saturday.


The ceremony will be attended by Beattie's family and club legends, sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, and those who have helped make the project happen.  

The Kevin Beattie statue by Sean Hedges-Quinn is hoisted into place outside Portman Road. Picture:

The Kevin Beattie statue by Sean Hedges-Quinn is hoisted into place outside Portman Road. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The campaign for a statue has been led by the East Anglian Daily Times/Ipswich Star, alongside BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website, and was launched after The Beat's sudden death in September 2018 at the age of 64.   

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, who is on the campaign team, will host a live outside broadcast from 9.30am on December 18, and be the master of ceremonies. 

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and who has led the campaign committee, said: "We can't wait to finally unveil this statue in front of fans, who have driven this project since day one.

"It is looking fantastic, and I must also pay tribute to the work on the site carried out by Mark Calver, of MC Contracts. It has been transformed, with new paving and fence, and it's created the perfect backdrop to Sean's superb statue."

Beattie stands in Portman Road, diagonally opposite Planet Blue, on land provided by Ipswich Borough Council. The council has commissioned the statue, and has played a key role in bringing the project to fruition, with funding supplied through the campaign.  

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn in front of his sculpture of Kevin Beattie which is set to be unveiled a

Sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn in front of his sculpture of Kevin Beattie which is set to be unveiled on December 18 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The East of England Co-op has also generously donated the stone cladding and stonemasonry work to the project through HL Perfitts, a part of the Co-op's family of businesses, saving the campaign a major cost.  

Road closures will be in place on Saturday in Portman Road and Alderman Road for safety reasons. Portman Road Car Park C will only be accessible from Friars Bridge Road.

Ipswich Town are supporting the unveiling, with the FanZone open at an earlier time of 10.45am for the Sunderland match to allow supporters to visit immediately after the unveiling. 

Ipswich News

