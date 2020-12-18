Replicas of Kevin Beattie statue go on sale, as unveiling plan revealed

Published: 6:00 AM December 18, 2020

The statue of Ipswich Town legend Kevin Beattie is set to be unveiled at the end of this season - but a number of extremely limited edition smaller replicas are now on sale.

Today would've been the 67th birthday of The Beat, widely acknowledged to have been Town's greatest ever player.

He died suddenly at the age of 64 in September 2018. Tributes flooded in from across the football world, and it led to the launch of the £110,000 Beat Goes On statue appeal - a joint initiative between the EADT/Ipswich Star, BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

Blues fans stepped up to raise what was needed in just eight months, while MC Contracts and Ridgeons agreed to provide the plinth.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the project, but it is now hoped it can be safely unveiled in front of fans in May next year, assuming coronavirus restrictions allow. Beattie will stand in Portman Road, across the road from Sir Alf Ramsey and diagonally opposite Planet Blue, on land kindly provided by Ipswich Borough Council.

Meanwhile, maquettes of the statue, all hand-made by sculptor of the statue itself, Suffolk's Sean Hedges-Quinn, are now on sale.

Only 40 will be available, cast in bronze resin and mounted on a beautiful engraved plinth, and available for £1,200.

Yesterday, the first one was presented to Karen Finch, founder of the Hearing Care Centre, who put in the winning bid during a gala fundraising night last year.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards the statue project, with these sales anticipated as part of the fundraising.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "While the statue itself has been bronzed and is all but finished, the project itself has been delayed for obvious reasons.

"But we hope that by spring, life will have started to return to normal, allowing an unveiling which fans can attend safely.

"Bearing in mind this project has been driven by Town's brilliant supporters, we think it's so important as many as possible can be there when it's unveiled.

"We also think there will be Town fans who will want one of these stunning replicas, which are destined to be a real collector's item."

The statue captures The Beat's power and athleticism, showing him leaping for a header. Sculptor Sean was also responsible for the statues of both Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson.

To order a maquette, which comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Emma Beattie, Sean Hedges Quinn, and Terry Butcher, visit our Suffolk Store.