'The ride of my life': Former EADT and BBC journalist on 40 year career

Kevin Burch reflects on his 40-year career in journalism in his new book, 'Weren't you that bloke off the telly?' - Credit: Kevin Burch

A former national journalist has released a new book revealing the secrets of his 40-year career in journalism.

Hailing from Ipswich, Kevin Burch, began as a trainee reporter at the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Evening Star in 1979.

"It was such a fantastic grounding", said the 62-year-old.

"I just fell in love with telling people's stories.

Kevin Burch (left) in the newsroom at BBC Radio Suffolk, April 1990 - Credit: Archant

"It was all about meeting good Suffolk people who opened their hearts and their homes to tell you their story.

"For them to trust me was an absolute honour."

Mr Burch said a standout story during his time with the Suffolk papers happened while he was a trainee.

"I got called to Walberswick, near Southwold, and met a woman who had nestled a chicken egg in her bra prior to going to bed.

"She was concerned it had been rejected by the mother.

"The next day, they found the chick had hatched right there.

"It was so daft but it just shows everyone has a story to tell."

The Ipswich resident spent nine years with the East Anglian until he joined the BBC in 1988 and became one of the first people to launch BBC Radio Suffolk in April 1990.

He was news editor at the station until 2000, when he decided to make the switch to television.

After a brief stint in London, he returned to Suffolk and joined BBC Look East, where he worked until just 18 months ago.

"I always felt incredibly blessed to work across all three of the mainstays in journalism", he said.

Mr Burch's new book was launched on August 2 - Credit: Kevin Burch

"Print, radio and TV all offered so many different opportunities.

"One story I will always remember occurred when I was a television reporter for Look East.

"I covered the Suffolk murders, which was so huge and also so difficult.

"I remember sitting in the courtroom during the trial and I was just shaking.

"I knew that was always going to be the one story I'd always remember."

Now, Mr Burch has written a book detailing his 40-year journey as a reporter.

Titled, “Weren’t you that bloke off the telly?”, the new release was officially launched on August 2.

"I decided it would be best to write a book detailing this incredible career that I'm so privileged to have had.

"40 years later I reflect on what a wonderful decision that was.

"Honestly it's been the ride of my life. It's been an absolute honour."