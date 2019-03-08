'Blood covered' man jailed for 14 months for knife possession

Kevin Forrester, from Bury St Edmunds, will serve 14 months in prison

A Suffolk man who was found covered in blood on the streets of Bury St Edmunds has been jailed for 14 months.

Kevin Forrester, 40, of Blomfield Street in Bury St Edmunds was jailed for possession of a knife in a public place and breaching a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court on June 18.

Forrester was found by officers from Suffolk police in Blomfield Street on April 18, 2019.

Prosecuting Godfried Duah told the court that Forrester was "covered in blood at the time of his arrest".

In particular Mr Duah said that officers had found blood on Forrester's hands and head.

During the course of Forrester's arrest police officers searched the man and found what Mr Duah described as a "very large knife" in his waistband.

Forrester was arrested at the scene.

The court heard that Forrester had been "agitated" at the time of his arrest and had to be put against the bonnet of a police car in order for officers to be able to restrain him.

Mr Duah told the court that Forrester had told officers that he was "just looking for a way out of the situation" that he was in.

The court also heard that Forrester had 52 previous offences including those related to drugs and offensive weapons.

Forrester was taken to Suffolk Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence on April 20.

At the time of his arrest Forrester already had a suspended prison sentence for a similar offence that had taken place in Haverhill in August 2018.

Steven Dyble for Forrester told the court that his client had disagreed with Mr Duah's version of events but said that he realised that a custodial sentence was "inevitable" in this case.

Summing up, Judge John Devaux told the court that it "doesn't often have someone in front of it with so many convictions."

Judge Devaux praised Forrester for having admitted to the crime at the first opportunity but said that there were still "aggravating factors in the case" that had affected his decision on the sentence.

Forrester was handed an eight-month sentence for possession of a knife in public as well as a further six months for breaching his suspended sentence.