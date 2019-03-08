E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kevin McCloud praises Suffolk dream house in Grand Designs episode

PUBLISHED: 14:52 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 03 October 2019

Channel 4 host Kevin McCloud praised the almighty achievement of Suffolk couple Toby and Libby Leeming in an episode of Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

Channel 4 host Kevin McCloud praised the almighty achievement of Suffolk couple Toby and Libby Leeming in an episode of Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

(Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

TV host Kevin McCloud has praised the "almighty" achievement made by a Suffolk couple in building their dream house on Grand Designs.

The six-bedroom house is the brainchild of Toby and Libby Leeming following a period of ill health Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4The six-bedroom house is the brainchild of Toby and Libby Leeming following a period of ill health Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

As he walked along the driveway for the very first time after completion, Mr McCloud said "that's really quite good", after joking he feared the interesting structure may had looked like scout huts.

The unconventional home was the brainchild of Toby Leeming, who dreamed of building his own home while battling leukaemia on tour with his band in the USA.

MORE: Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

But it was upon entering the six-bedroom eco-friendly home in west Suffolk that the architect and broadcaster truly admired the hard work put in by Mr Leeming.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "So much of Toby's vision was focused on the interior and he certainly has delivered.

"This is an almighty achievement for someone learning on the job."

MORE: Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud's favourites

It is hoped the house will give peace of mind to Mr Leeming and his wife Libby and baby daughter Margot, being adapted specifically to his needs following his recovery.

Among the Channel 4 host's favourite features of the house was its stunning views of the west Suffolk countryside.

Mr McCloud added: "To have pulled this off - something of real quality so quickly - is extraordinary.

"These quiet unassuming sheds are great architecture."

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Social worker struck off for ‘sophisticated’ expense claim fraud

The social worker was an employee of Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

‘Wholly unjust’: Suffolk women devastated by court ruling on pensions

WASPI campaigners outside Downing Street in 2018. WASPI have been fighting for compensation as the government raised the pension age for women Picture: Margaret Thompson

Witches OFF! Ipswich play-off date changed after Swindon postponement

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins holds a pre-meeting team talk. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘If I get three in three I’ll have to buy myself a present!’ – Vincent-Young on his flying start with Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young is hugged by teammates James Norwood and Jon Nolan after scoring Town's fourth in the 4-1 victory over Tranmere. Picture: Steve Waller

Kevin McCloud praises Suffolk dream house in Grand Designs episode

Channel 4 host Kevin McCloud praised the almighty achievement of Suffolk couple Toby and Libby Leeming in an episode of Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists