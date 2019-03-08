Kevin McCloud praises Suffolk dream house in Grand Designs episode

Channel 4 host Kevin McCloud praised the almighty achievement of Suffolk couple Toby and Libby Leeming in an episode of Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4 (Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way) Channel 4 Picture Publicity, Horseferry Road, London, SW1P 2TX

TV host Kevin McCloud has praised the "almighty" achievement made by a Suffolk couple in building their dream house on Grand Designs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The six-bedroom house is the brainchild of Toby and Libby Leeming following a period of ill health Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4 The six-bedroom house is the brainchild of Toby and Libby Leeming following a period of ill health Picture: FREMANTLE/CHANNEL 4

As he walked along the driveway for the very first time after completion, Mr McCloud said "that's really quite good", after joking he feared the interesting structure may had looked like scout huts.

The unconventional home was the brainchild of Toby Leeming, who dreamed of building his own home while battling leukaemia on tour with his band in the USA.

MORE: Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

But it was upon entering the six-bedroom eco-friendly home in west Suffolk that the architect and broadcaster truly admired the hard work put in by Mr Leeming.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "So much of Toby's vision was focused on the interior and he certainly has delivered.

"This is an almighty achievement for someone learning on the job."

MORE: Suffolk home built in face of tragedy among Kevin McCloud's favourites

It is hoped the house will give peace of mind to Mr Leeming and his wife Libby and baby daughter Margot, being adapted specifically to his needs following his recovery.

Among the Channel 4 host's favourite features of the house was its stunning views of the west Suffolk countryside.

Mr McCloud added: "To have pulled this off - something of real quality so quickly - is extraordinary.

"These quiet unassuming sheds are great architecture."