Two more charged in connection with quarter-million cocaine seizure

PUBLISHED: 11:43 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 20 November 2019

Flowton village, near Ipswich Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A second and third man have been charged in connection with a quarter-of-a-million drugs seizure at a Suffolk scrapyard.

Both men appeared before magistrates this week following their arrests in connection with an undercover police operation, which culminated on land in a village near Ipswich in September.

Christopher Southart, 33, of Valley Road, Harwich, was arrested by officers from the cyber, intelligence and serious organised crime directorate in Flowton, near Somersham, on Wednesday, September 11.

The 33-year-old pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply more than two kilogrammes of cocaine when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 11.

Southart is alleged to have been in possession with intent to supply 2.2kg of cocaine - thought to have a street value of between £200,000 and £250,000.

He was remanded in custody at HMP Chelmsford until a trial scheduled to begin on February 24.

Paul Fenton was arrested at the same time as Southart and subsequently charged with permitting the production of cocaine at Camperdown Pit scrapyard.

The 54-year-old, of Gaell Crescent, Hadleigh, denied the charge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

He appeared in the dock alongside Kevin Parr, of Alexandra Street, Harwich, who gave no indication of plea to conspiring to supply cocaine with co-defendant Southart, and with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

The 58-year-old was arrested in Harwich on September 12 with a 61-year-old woman, who was subsequently released under investigation.

Police said a further two kilos of cannabis and 10 kilos of the cutting agent benzocaine were seized at the time.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett invited magistrates to send the case of Fenton and Parr to the crown court, where a date has been fixed for the trial of Southart.

He said conspiracy to supply class A drugs was an 'indictable only' offence and must be dealt with under the higher jurisdiction.

Ellie Carter, for Parr, made no representations as her client and Fenton were released on bail to appear for a preliminary hearing at Ipswich Crown Court this Thursday, November 21.

