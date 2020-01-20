Keys, cards and wallets stolen from home

Valuables have been stolen after a burglary in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Valuables were stolen from a home following a burglary in Bury St Edmunds last week.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened between 8pm and 10pm on Thursday, January 16, at a property in Hollow Road.

Burglars forced their way in by removing a back bedroom window and stole keys, cards and wallets from the home.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or any suspicious behaviour around the time is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID, quoting crime reference 37/3550/20.

Information can also be reported online via the Suffolk police website.