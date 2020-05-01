E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Keyworker ‘living in fear’ after three late-night arson attacks outside flats

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 May 2020

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to three fires in the space of two days at the flats in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to three fires in the space of two days at the flats in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

A keyworker from Stowmarket says she is frightened to sleep after the bins directly below her flat were set alight three times in the space of two days.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she could barely sleep after the fires broke out below the flats in the former Jokers nightclub, opposite the town’s Regal Theatre.

Speaking of the incidents, the keyworker said: “I seriously can’t live like this it’s too scary. How can you sleep when you know someone seems intent on burning the place down?!”

She explained there had been two fires on Saturday, April 25 and another on Monday, 27 – all of which occurred late in the evenings.

She continued: “The rubbish bins were set alight in the bin storage room, which is directly below my flat so I was particularly worried.

“After it happened on the Saturday night I couldn’t sleep and I kept getting up to check every little noise outside.

“We are all living in fear here. They have had three attempts now, but the next time could be worse.”

The keyworker said it has been very “distressing” for all tenants of the 25 flats, some of whom are also essential workers and “are already dealing with enough stress”.

The fire service sent a single crew from Stowmarket to extinguish the fires twice on Saturday, April 25 and a third time late on Monday, April 27.

The first was reported at 8.56pm on the Saturday, a second exactly one hour later at 9.56pm and a third at 9.44pm on the Monday.

The keyworker said: “It is likely that this has been the work of hooligans gaining access to the buildings and doing it for a laugh.”

Commenting on the incidents, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called to a third reported bin fire in two days at the address on Ipswich Street in Stowmarket.

“The bin was extinguished shortly after arrival and information was passed to the police and the fire prevention team.”

Suffolk Constabulary has been approached for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Keyworker ‘living in fear’ after three late-night arson attacks outside flats

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to three fires in the space of two days at the flats in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

People in masks walk through Ipswich town centre on market day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus community lifelines: Services and help in Ipswich

Ipswich centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Who are the greatest female East Anglian authors?

Author Rose Tremain. Picture: Simon Finlay

McDonald’s to reopen 15 restaurants this month

McDonald's has announced it is going to trial reopening 15 restaurants this month after closing nationwide due to coronavirus Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE
Drive 24