Woman trapped in car following crash
PUBLISHED: 11:18 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 23 September 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
Fire crews have freed a woman from her Kia Picanto car after it was involved in an accident.
The accident, which involved one vehicle, happened at the junction of Bramfield Road and Blyth Road in Halesworth shortly after 10am.
Blyth Road is blocked in both directions after the woman's car rolled onto its side, where she remains inside.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed she is conscious and breathing, with ambulance crews on scene.
Three fire crews have been called to the scene to assist with releasing her from the vehicle.
