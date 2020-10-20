Teenage girl has been missing for 11 days

Essex Police are appealing for help in tracing Kianna McCarthy, from Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Clacton for 11 days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kianna McCarthy, 17, was last seen on Friday, October 9.

You may also want to watch:

She is described as around 5ft 2in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a nose piercing.

Kianna was last seen wearing black trousers, a black top and jacket with dark brown boots and carrying a beige bag.

She has links to the East London area.

Any who has seen Kianna is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 1363 of October 9.