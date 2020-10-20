Teenage girl has been missing for 11 days
PUBLISHED: 14:32 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 20 October 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Clacton for 11 days.
Kianna McCarthy, 17, was last seen on Friday, October 9.
You may also want to watch:
She is described as around 5ft 2in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a nose piercing.
Kianna was last seen wearing black trousers, a black top and jacket with dark brown boots and carrying a beige bag.
She has links to the East London area.
Any who has seen Kianna is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 1363 of October 9.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.