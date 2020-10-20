E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenage girl has been missing for 11 days

PUBLISHED: 14:32 20 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 20 October 2020

Essex Police are appealing for help in tracing Kianna McCarthy, from Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police are appealing for help in tracing Kianna McCarthy, from Clacton Picture: SUPPLIED BY ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenage girl who has been missing from her home in Clacton for 11 days.

Kianna McCarthy, 17, was last seen on Friday, October 9.

She is described as around 5ft 2in tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a nose piercing.

Kianna was last seen wearing black trousers, a black top and jacket with dark brown boots and carrying a beige bag.

She has links to the East London area.

Any who has seen Kianna is asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 1363 of October 9.

