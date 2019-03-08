Schoolchildren practise bike skills ahead of family-friendly cycling event

Balance bike instructors from Abbeycroft Leisure came to Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds ahead of the Bury Goes Biking event on September 29

Children have had a 'fantastic' time practising how to balance on a bike ahead of a closed-road cycling event in Bury St Edmunds.

Youngsters from Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School in Bury St Edmunds had a morning of 'Balanceability' cycling skills and games as excitement grows for the Bury Goes Biking event on Sunday, September 29.

The school is located along the route of this year's event, which gives people of all ages the opportunity to ride on traffic-free roads around the town centre.

Many children, parents and teachers at Guildhall Feoffment have already signed up to take part - and it is expected hundreds will join them.

Mrs Steele, year one class teacher, said: "Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary were delighted to take part in the 'Balanceability' session, as part of Bury Goes Biking.

"The children had a fantastic morning with the balance bike instructors from Abbeycroft Leisure. They began by learning the basic skills of balance which quickly developed into the children having fun negotiating a circuit, that even included a roundabout!

"It was so exciting to see all the children achieve so much success on the balance bikes. Many had never ridden a bike before and they just couldn't wait to have another go."

Bury Goes Biking is being organised by Abbeycroft Leisure with funding from Bury St Edmunds Town Council and support from West Suffolk Council, Suffolk County Council, Bury Sport and West Suffolk Wheelers.

St Nicholas Hospice Care is the charity partner and riders are encouraged to donate or fundraise for them, but there is no charge to take part in or register for the event.

The proposed route will start and finish on the Buttermarket, taking in Market Square, Cornhill, Whiting Street, Westgate Street, Bridewell Lane, Angel Hill, Abbeygate Street and back onto the Buttermarket.

Alison Blackwell, Abbeycroft Leisure's development director, said: "We're hoping for great numbers again this year so that everyone can experience a relaxed, traffic-free ride through our beautiful town and we're hoping schools will really get behind the free family event."

Councillor Ann Williamson said: "The town council is delighted to be funding this event for a second year, once again giving families the opportunity of riding together on roads free of traffic.

"Following on from last year's successful event we would encourage families and individuals of all ages to come along and join in the fun."

Registration is recommended in advance to ensure you receive all the necessary information, although you can still just turn up on the day.

