E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jury takes less than an hour to find pensioner guilty of shooting

PUBLISHED: 16:15 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 13 November 2020

Kier Huxtable shot his former friend at point blank range, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kier Huxtable shot his former friend at point blank range, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A 79-year-old man who barged into a former friend’s home and shot him at point blank range has been found guilty of trying to kill him.

A jury at Ipswich Crown took less than an hour to find Kier Huxtable guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial.

Huxtable, of Stanford Road, Weeting, had denied attempting to murder 47-year-old David Wright at his bungalow home in Pond Lane, Brandon, on October 11 last year but admitted possessing a prohibited firearm.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until January 15 to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared on Huxtable and remanded him in custody.

During the trial the court heard that Huxtable, who was described as “grumpy and volatile” barged into Mr Wright’s home. Mr Wright was sitting on a sofa in the living room on the phone to his elderly parents when Huxtable entered and pulled the trigger saying : “You deserve this you b*****d”.

Despite bleeding profusely from wounds to his shoulder and chest Mr Wright, who lost three pints of blood, grabbed the gun and wrestled Huxtable to the floor before hitting him to stop him getting up.

The court heard Huxtable had been in a “foul mood” on October 11 last year after officials had towed some vehicles away from outside his home.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wright had nothing to do with it but in Huxtable’s mind there was some sort of connection with what happened, said Peter Clark, prosecuting.

Mr Clark said that on the night Huxtable allegedly barged into Mr Wright”s home Mr Wright hadn’t seen him for a year.

After his arrest Huxtable told police he didn’t have the strength in his hands to to shoot anyone.

He accepted the gun was his and claimed he had gone to see Mr Wright to talk to him.

He told police that he hadn’t deliberately fired the gun and claimed it had gone off accidentally while Mr Wright was holding it.

Mr Clark said: “The prosecution say that carrying that loaded firearm to Mr Wright’s home and angrily barging in and firing it at Mr Wright’s upper body is clear proof that he intended to hurt Mr Wright and he intended to kill him.”

He said Huxtable’s claim that Mr Wright had caused the gun to go off was “complete nonsense”.

Huxtable chose not to give evidence during the trial.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Michelin starred chef joins Suffolk restaurant

Tom Clarke (left) formerly of L'Ortolan, a one Michelin star restaurant in Reading has joined Rik Withers and Ryan Edgeworth at Forage Kitchen in Rougham Picture: Forage Kitchen

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge stockpile of 11,000 containers of PPE builds at Port of Felixstowe

11,000 TEU of PPE is currently being stored at the Port of Felixstowe, it is understood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vote: Town’s season so far polls - your thoughts on Lambert, cup exits, best player and much more

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town sit second in League One after 11 games - so how are you feeling about the season so far?

Inquest into death of ‘doting father’ who died in France opens

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

Empty car showroom ‘in desperate need of facelift’ to be demolished for new homes

The former Crane garage site in Bawdsey is set to be developed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS