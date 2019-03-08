E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest opens into death of 37-year-old in A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:22 01 November 2019

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

An inquest into the death of a 37-year-old whose car collided with a tree on the A14 at Rougham has been opened.

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt, Aylesbury, died at the scene of the crash, close to junction 45, in the early hours of Saturday, July 6.

An inquest into his death was opened by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich.

The court heard how Mr Mayhew was driving along the A14 westbound at Rougham, when he failed to navigate a slow right-hand bend. His car came off the road and struck a large tree at speed. Paramedics attended the A14 but Mr Mayhew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for hours while Suffolk police investigated the cause of the death.

The inquest was opened and adjourned for further investigation work to be carried out and will be heard in full at Suffolk Coroner's Court on April 22, 2020.

