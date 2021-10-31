Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis

Ipswich Town's under-23s coach Kieron Dyer has been diagnosed with a rare liver condition and says he will need a liver transplant.

Dyer, who made more than 100 appearances for the Blues, has primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a disease that attacks the bile ducts.

The condition leads to the bile ducts inside and outside the liver progressively decreasing in size due to inflammation and scarring, according to the British Liver Trust.

Dyer, who has been managing problems with his liver for the past few years, was taken to hospital earlier this week for tests.

The 42-year-old told the club website: "Unfortunately, I was diagnosed with a condition of the liver a couple of years ago, that would lead to me one day needing a transplant.

"Over the next week, test results will confirm when I need to go through this procedure.

"I see myself as a very positive person that will overcome this minor setback.

"I’m very grateful to the Club, the supporters and the general public for their messages of support over the past week.

"I would like to ask everyone now to respect my privacy, and my family’s privacy."

An Ipswich Town statement said: "The best wishes of everyone at Ipswich Town Football Club remain with Kieron and his family.

"We reiterate our request that everyone respects Kieron’s wishes in privacy for him and his family."

Messages of goodwill began flooding in on social media after the club confirmed Dyer's condition.

One fan said: "Best wishes Kieron. There’s a lot of love, respect and positive energy for you from huge numbers of people. Onwards and upwards."

Another added: "Best wishes to a club legend. I have no doubt you will fight your way through this — can’t wait to see you back at Portman Road."



