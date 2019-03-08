E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer's £20,000 act of kindness

PUBLISHED: 05:30 04 September 2019

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book "My Life, My Time" according to the Daily Mirror Picture: PA

Archant

A heartwarming story of Kieron Dyer's generosity has been told in the highly-anticipated autobiography of England legend Michael Owen.

Proceeds from Kieron Dyer's book launch at Portman Road were given to Suffolk charity Fresh Start New Beginnings Picture: ANDY ABBOTTProceeds from Kieron Dyer's book launch at Portman Road were given to Suffolk charity Fresh Start New Beginnings Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The story of how the former Ipswich Town star gave a £20,000 cheque to a disabled boy's father telling him to take his son to Disneyland is reportedly told in Michael Owen's autobiography due to be published on September 5.

The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker tells of Dyer's generous act, made while they were team mates at Newcastle United, to illustrate the often unseen human side of footballers, according to a report in the Daily Mirror,

The Ipswich-born player's actions came after he witnessed a disabled boy being lowered into a swimming pool at a gym frequented by both Dyer and Owen, who then approached the boy's father with a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Kieron Dyer made more than 100 appearances for the Tractor Boys before becoming an academy coach Picture: ASHLEY PICKERINGKieron Dyer made more than 100 appearances for the Tractor Boys before becoming an academy coach Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

According to Mr Owen, Mr Dyer told the boy's father several days later: "I want you to take your son to Disneyland, but I don't want you to tell anyone about it."

But it seems the overjoyed father couldn't help but spread the good news, later approaching Michael Owen at the same gym "with tears in his eyes", praising the forward for the genuine interest he showed in his family's welfare.

It is believed Mr Dyer had been visiting the gym in Manchester while injured at Newcastle, with the facility offering a water treadmill important for knee injury rehab.

Mr Owen added: "Don't believe everything you read. The Kieron Dyer story really reinforced this for me. I'll never forget that guy telling me this story with tears in his eyes. I thought, if only people knew..."

Kieron Dyer had played alongside former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen while at Newcastle Picture: GARETH COPLEY/PAKieron Dyer had played alongside former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen while at Newcastle Picture: GARETH COPLEY/PA

This isn't the first time the charitable side of the Westbourne High School pupil has come to light, with proceeds of the 2018 launch of his book "Old Too Soon, Smart Too late" being donated to Fresh Start New Beginnings - a Suffolk charity helping victims of child sexual abuse, something Dyer admitted being subjected to.

The future looks bright for the forward following his departure from his role at Ipswich Town's academy, with star tennis coach Nino Severino tipping him to become a Premier League manager in future in an August column.

He had previously coached his boyhood club's youngsters since 2014 as well as working alongside the England U20s at St George's Park after receiving a special invite from the FA.

Michael Owen's book "My Life, My Time", published by Reach Sport is available in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats from Thursday, September 5.

