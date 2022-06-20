Town hero Dyer reveals hope at a 'second chance' after liver transplant

Ipswich Town hero Kieron Dyer has opened up on his wait for a liver transplant and hopes of a "second chance" at life after being diagnosed with a rare condition.

The 43-year-old, who quit as the Blues' under-23s boss in March, revealed he has primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a disease that attacks the bile ducts, last October.

The condition leads to the liver's bile ducts progressively decreasing in size due to inflammation and scarring, according to the British Liver Trust, and Dyer said he will need a transplant.

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Dyer, who made more than 100 appearances for Town in his playing career, said there would be "nothing" doctors could do if he does not get the transplant.

Dyer quit as Ipswich Town's under-23s manager earlier this year - Credit: PA

The former midfielder cannot be more than two hours from Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and must have his mobile phone on him at all times in case a suitable organ suddenly becomes available.

Dyer revealed his condition has meant his ambitions of becoming a coach are currently on hold.

He said: "If I don’t have the transplant, my liver will pack in. There would be nothing they could do for me.

"Sometimes there are people waiting for transplants who only have weeks to live.

"I am getting increasingly fatigued but I’m not in the super-urgent category so I might have to wait a few more months until my liver has really deteriorated before I am called in. There are not enough livers for the demand of people who need them."

Despite the wait, Dyer expressed his gratitude to doctors for diagnosing him with PSC – and also said he plans to get in touch with his donor's family whenever the time comes.

Dyer added: "I am just thankful that they have found out what’s wrong with me. I’m aware I’m dependent on someone else’s misfortune giving me the chance to live a long and happy life.

"My greatest hope is that, whoever’s liver I get, I do that person proud. They encourage you to touch base with the family of your donor after your operation and that’s something I thoroughly intend to do.

"It would give me some comfort, I think, if I was in the situation of a family who had lost a loved one.

"They would have lost someone they have cherished and loved but through their generosity they have given someone else the chance of a long life. I hope I’ll earn their legacy. I wouldn’t want to screw that up. I know how precious a second chance would be."

Dyer also echoed his plans to be out of hospital as soon as possible after the surgery – with the current record being nine days.

He added: "I was really scared when I got told I needed a liver transplant. I thought that was it. But then when the surgeon and the transplant team came round, they have got so many people in the team, co-ordinators, the anaesthetists, physios and psychiatrists.

"And you see people who have overcome the operation. It’s kind of routine for the hospital now, they do so many of them.

"Your family and people close to you panic when you tell them. I could see when I told people, I could see the dread on them. It gave me the mental side back.

"I am not putting bravado on but you have to find that inner strength, not just for you but for them. They’re worried but I’m not worried.

Dyer after resigning for Ipswich back in 2011 - Credit: Archant

"I just feel that the way my life has been in the last six months, I am constantly fatigued and I can’t do what I used to do.

"I am looking forward to it in a way. I am looking forward to being a brand new me and doing things better and quicker because I am still competitive.

"The record for someone being discharged from hospital after this operation is nine days and I want to beat that. I am not fazed by it. I have got the mental strength to believe I will overcome the operation."