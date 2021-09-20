'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller
Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer has opened up about being sexually abused as a child while appearing on a Channel 4 TV show — declaring "I am not a victim no more".
Ipswich-born Dyer, who made 94 appearances for Town, spoke about the abuse while appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
In last night's episode, Dyer spoke about the topic after undertaking a challenge which saw him fight Jason Fox — one of the show's instructors.
The former-Ipswich player spoke to the SAS instructors about being abused as a child and how it has affected him in his life.
He said: "I was a victim of sexual abuse when I was a kid.
"I was 11-years-old when this monster turned me into a monster.
"I always had the mindset of you know what, because I'm a victim this is the way I am.
"From today, when I come out of here, I am not a victim of sexual abuse no more because every time I'm a victim, he wins.
"I am not a victim no more."
Dyer was later forced to withdraw from the competition due to injuring his ribs during a challenge earlier in the show.