'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:11 AM September 20, 2021   
Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist

Kieron Dyer had to pull out of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins due to an injury to his ribs. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer has opened up about being sexually abused as a child while appearing on a Channel 4 TV show — declaring "I am not a victim no more".

Ipswich-born Dyer, who made 94 appearances for Town, spoke about the abuse while appearing on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. 

In last night's episode, Dyer spoke about the topic after undertaking a challenge which saw him fight Jason Fox — one of the show's instructors.

The former-Ipswich player spoke to the SAS instructors about being abused as a child and how it has affected him in his life.

He said: "I  was a victim of sexual abuse when I was a kid. 

"I was 11-years-old when this monster turned me into a monster.

"I always had the mindset of you know what, because I'm a victim this is the way I am.

"From today, when I come out of here, I am not a victim of sexual abuse no more because every time I'm a victim, he wins.

"I am not a victim no more."

Dyer was later forced to withdraw from the competition due to injuring his ribs during a challenge earlier in the show.

