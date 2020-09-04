Men accused of racially abusing Kieron Dyer cautioned by police

Kieron Dyer said the alleged incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police will take no further action against the men accused of racially abusing former Ipswich Town and England footballer Kieron Dyer.

Dyer alleged that two men at Hintlesham Golf Club had made racist comments towards him on July 24.

Suffolk police subsequently arrested a man aged in his 50s on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and on suspicion of a malicious communications offence.

A man in his 30s was also arrested on suspicion of a malicious communications offence.

Dyer, who played more than 90 times for Town and has 33 England caps, said he was left feeling “shocked and appalled” following the alleged incident.

However, Suffolk police have now confirmed the men who were arrested have been cautioned, but will face no further action.

A spokesman said there was “insufficient evidence” to proceed following a full investigation.

