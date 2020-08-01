Suffolk golf club says it will ban anyone who racially abused Kieron Dyer

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

A golf club in Suffolk says it has launched an investigation into alleged racist abuse there of former Ipswich and England star Kieron Dyer – which led to him resigning his membership.

The incident is said to have happened on Friday, July 24, when Dyer visited Hintlesham Golf Club where he has been a member for several years.

Dyer was informed by his playing partner that another member made a racist comment once the footballer had left, including the words ‘monkey’ and ‘banana’.

The retired midfielder and his partner were ‘shocked and appalled’ by the ordeal and said: “While I did not hear it myself, as I had left the golf club to go home, I was left shocked when told.

“My playing partner was in attendance and heard the comments. He was also left upset by the incident informing me of what was said. Others were in attendance and have confirmed they also heard the racial abuse.

“I immediately handed in my resignation via e-mail, and have since left Hintlesham Golf Club. I have spoken to the owners and told them of my decision.

“I have been a member at Hintlesham for a few years and have always found it a nice club with plenty of good people.

“But for me this is a deeply upsetting incident. I was appalled to be told of what had been said and it is clear to me there is still a long way to go in the battle against racism.

“I just hope the matter is dealt with appropriately by the Club. There is no place for this type of racism in our society.”

The golf club was approached by this newspaper earlier in the week but initially declined to comment.

But today, it released a statement saying: “Following reports of an alleged racist abuse against Kieron Dyer, a respected member of the club, we have commenced an investigation into the incident.

“Hintlesham Golf Club will not tolerate racial abuse or any similar abuse at the club. Any member found to be involved in such action will have their membership immediately terminated.

“If such action is committed by a guest at the club they will be banned from returning.

“We pride ourselves as being a friendly and welcoming club and such action is not compatible with our principles.”