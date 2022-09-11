'Momentous occasion': How Proclamation was marked in Bury St Edmunds

Thousands of people gathered in Bury St Edmunds for the Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III.

At 3.30pm, Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, Peter Thompson, read the proclamation from the balcony of the Athenaeum to the crowd on Angel Hill.

This reading follows the first Suffolk reading at Ipswich Town Hall at 1pm.

Proclamations of Accessions have been read out across West Suffolk to mark the start of the reign of His Majesty King Charles III. Thank you to the thousands that attended. We will be posting more pictures and films from across the district later. #proclamationoftheking pic.twitter.com/X7FSFlGtPc — West Suffolk Council (@West_Suffolk) September 11, 2022

After the proclamation was read to the crowd, the national anthem was played for all to sing God Save The King.

There was also three cheers for His Majesty, King Charles III.

Members of the crowd appeared optimistic about the new King's upcoming reign, yet mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Kevin, 57, said: "It's a momentous occasion.

"This is the first time a majority of us have seen anything like this.

"We're living through history."

Josie, 45, said: "I was so sad when the Queen died, it was a terrible thing to hear and the feeling has stuck with me over the weekend.

Crowds filling Angel Hill in the build up to the reading of the proclamation - Credit: Archant

"She really felt like the nation's mother so to lose that presence is devastating.

"But I do have a good feeling about Charles. He's learned from the best and always comes across well whenever I've seen him."

Over the weekend, it has been revealed that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19.

It will be held at Westminster Abbey at 11am and the day has been declared a public holiday.

Michelle, who was part of the crowd that gathered on Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, added: "I had to get down here for this.

"My family has always admired the Royals and the Queen meant so much to so many people across the world.

"It's just crazy to take in and the reality of her death hasn't really hit me yet, I suppose it will when we watch the funeral.

"I really hope Charles is as good as his mother was."

His Majesty King Charles III has a strong connection with Suffolk, having paid the county many visits over the years.

Queen Elizabeth II was also an admirer of Suffolk and was drawn to it though her affection for horses and horseracing.