Prizes handed out at King Edward VI School’s annual awards evening

King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN Archant

Pride and joy were just two of the emotions of students from King Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds, who were presented with certificates and prizes at their annual awards evening.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

Held at St Edmundsbury Cathedral a total of 160 students from across all year groups received their accolades from guest of honour Sir John Rowling for their outstanding effort, commitment and excellence in academia.

Other people attending included prize winners’ friends and families and representatives from the Bury Schools Partnership, the Old Burians’ Association, and the school’s Foundation Trustees.

Sir John was a teacher for 40 years.

In 2002 he wrote “Heading Towards Excellence” which he followed up two years later with “Changing Towards Excellence”.

King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN King Edward VI School - Awards Evening 2018 Picture: ZOE MACLACHLAN

In 2003 Sir John was awarded a knighthood for “Services for Education”. He is founder director of PiXL, an organisation dedicated to providing the very best advice and inspiration for schools across the country.

Beverley Tucker, deputy headteacher, said: “King Edward VI School is proud to be a member of Sir John Rowling’s PiXL family. We recognise the benefits it provides including enabling us to plan the very best educational experiences for our students as well as high-quality training for our staff.

“We were delighted and honoured that Sir John was able to be with us at our annual awards evening.

“It was a truly inspirational event during which our students’ achievements, abilities and aspirations were celebrated. They never fail to amaze and inspire us. How lucky we are to work with such incredible young people.”