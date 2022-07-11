News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Saxmundham celebrates 750th anniversary of Royal Charter status

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 3:56 PM July 11, 2022
The King Henry III impersonator and his entourage with the Royal Market Charter

The King Henry III impersonator and his entourage with the Royal Market Charter - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

A medieval ‘king’ visited a Suffolk market town at the weekend - 750 years after it was granted market charter status. 

A King Henry III impersonator dressed in medieval garb led a procession to the steps of the Market Hall in Saxmundham on Saturday to present the charter, which granted the town the right to hold markets. 

The ceremony marked the historic moment, in July 1272, when the town obtained the prestigious status and crowds enjoyed the sunny, warm weather to witness the occasion as part of a day-long festival of events and entertainment. 

The medieval re-enactors descend on Saxmundham with the charter

The medieval re-enactors descend on Saxmundham with the charter - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

There were about 25 re-enactors in the town in a Middle Ages-style encampment, with entertainment and archery available throughout the day. 

At 2pm, the ‘King’ officially opened the new Fromus Community Centre at the new Saxmundham Hub in Street Farm Road. 

The procession heads through Saxmundham

The procession heads through Saxmundham - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

The charter arrives in Saxmundham

The charter arrives in Saxmundham - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

Diana Eastman, chair of Saxmundham Town Council, said: “It has been a great day. There have been a lot of people here. It has been a lovely day and the weather has been brilliant.” 

Saxmundham News
East Suffolk News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes.

Housing News

Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Ipswich are bucking a trend... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews were called to a large blaze at a field in Assington Road, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Dozens of firefighters battled 20-acre field blaze near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon