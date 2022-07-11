Saxmundham celebrates 750th anniversary of Royal Charter status

The King Henry III impersonator and his entourage with the Royal Market Charter - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

A medieval ‘king’ visited a Suffolk market town at the weekend - 750 years after it was granted market charter status.

A King Henry III impersonator dressed in medieval garb led a procession to the steps of the Market Hall in Saxmundham on Saturday to present the charter, which granted the town the right to hold markets.

The ceremony marked the historic moment, in July 1272, when the town obtained the prestigious status and crowds enjoyed the sunny, warm weather to witness the occasion as part of a day-long festival of events and entertainment.

The medieval re-enactors descend on Saxmundham with the charter - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

There were about 25 re-enactors in the town in a Middle Ages-style encampment, with entertainment and archery available throughout the day.

At 2pm, the ‘King’ officially opened the new Fromus Community Centre at the new Saxmundham Hub in Street Farm Road.

The procession heads through Saxmundham - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

The charter arrives in Saxmundham - Credit: MALCOLM WATSON

Diana Eastman, chair of Saxmundham Town Council, said: “It has been a great day. There have been a lot of people here. It has been a lovely day and the weather has been brilliant.”