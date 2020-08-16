£2.4m leisure revamp allows more people to exercise and stay safely apart
PUBLISHED: 07:30 17 August 2020
Extra capacity being created at a leisure centre as part of a £2.4million revamp is enabling it to cater for more customers and provide increased social distancing.
Good progress is being made on the extension and refurbishment project at Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury.
The latest phase of works and the addition of new facilities at the centre in Station Road to modernise leisure facilities in the town was completed last month.
The newly refurbished and extended gym was originally intended to house a further 100 work-out stations, including weight machines, treadmills and other exercise equipment.
Now, although the gym is still running at lower than usual capacity, the additional space is helping people who are returning since lockdown to exercise safely, allowing extra room for social distancing.
Further work on the centre is continuing, with the next phase including the refurbishment of the poolside wet changing and toilet facilities, and improved lighting, décor, and mechanical equipment, scheduled for completion in the autumn
Babergh District Council is carrying out the £2.4m scheme, which includes £100,000 provided through Community Infrastructure Levy funds.
Derek Davis, council cabinet member for communities, said: “Making sure we have the right facilities to enable our customers to remain healthy and stay active is of paramount importance to us. It’s great to see works at the Kingfisher Leisure Centre so close to completion.
“While many customers are already enjoying the new facilities, I hope that these improvements will enable even more residents and future generations to get active over coming years.
“Both these, and the upgrades taking place at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure are part of our continued commitment to ensuring our communities have healthy futures in the place we’re proud to call home.”
Tracey Loynds, development director for Abbeycroft Leisure, said: “It’s wonderful to see our customers return and enjoying the new facilities – and it’s exciting we’re very nearly there with the new wet side changing village.
“We have of course changed a few things since we reopened in July in light of COVID-19, including Covid-safe cleaning measures and asking customers to book in advance of their visit so we can ensure the safety of our customers and staff.
“The patience of our customers whilst we finalise the remainder of the works is very much appreciated, and we look forward to welcoming back even more customers over coming months.”
Providing Government COVID-19 guidelines allow, the centre will remain open throughout the remainder of works – with the phased approach designed to cause minimum disruption to members.
