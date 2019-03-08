£2.35m extension of Kingfisher leisure centre to get underway

The Kingfisher Leisure Centre at Sudbury. Archant

Work is set to start on a £2.35 million refurbishment and extension of Sudbury’s Kingfisher leisure centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scheme will see the number of gym exercise stations increase from 40 to 100. The scheme will see the number of gym exercise stations increase from 40 to 100.

Work is set to start on a £2.35 million refurbishment and extension of Sudbury's Kingfisher leisure centre.

The scheme will include a two-storey extension housing a ground floor studio and community room and first floor dance studios, and an extended gymnasium that will more than double the number of exercise points from 40 to 100.

Work is due to start on Tuesday April 23 and the centre will remain open during construction.

It will be carried out by Beardwell Construction and the scheme is scheduled to be opened to the public in March 2020.

A two storey extension will provide a ground floor studio and community room, and first floor dance studio. A two storey extension will provide a ground floor studio and community room, and first floor dance studio.

The council is spending a total of £2.35 million on the scheme, with £100,000 of the funds provided through the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Tracey Loynds, Development Director for Abbeycroft Leisure, the trust which operates the Kingfisher centre, said: “This is a huge investment for Abbeycroft Leisure and for Sudbury and these refurbishments will really make a difference in supporting our community to be more active.

“The changing rooms are now 30 years old and refurbished areas will really improve the customer experience when swimming.

“The new fitness extension and community studios will enable us to increase our capacity enabling us to run more classes and activities with larger groups, while offering a state of the art environment for our fitness users.”

The works will also see the new ground floor changing facilities for members, fully refurbished poolside wet changing and toilet facilities, improved lighting and décor, and improved air conditioning and mechanical infrastructure.

However motorists are being warned the works will mean a total of 23 car park spaces will be lost in the adjoining 140 space Station Road car park during construction.

People parking there to use the nearby railway station are being advised to use the large long stay car park in Station Road.

Chris Fry, assistant director for environment and commercial partnerships at Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, said: “We're really excited about this extension and refurbishment of the Kingfisher Leisure Centre.

“It will make a significant improvement to the facilities, helping our residents to remain happy, healthy and active.

“We recognise that with an ever-growing and ageing population, we need to be investing in and improving our leisure facilities and infrastructure. This work takes a crucial step towards achieving the aims set out in our Leisure, Sport & Physical Activity Strategy.”